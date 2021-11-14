Traders look to ‘buy the dip’ after spot ETF rejection sends Bitcoin price to $62K By Cointelegraph

While many investors had high hopes that the passage of a spot BTC ETF would send the price of Bitcoin to the coveted $100,000 price level, its denial was expected by others, including Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, who placed the odds of the SEC approving the VanEck fund at less than 1%.

Bears swooped in to seize the upper hand on Nov. 12 after news that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had rejected the VanEck spot (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) application made ripples through the crypto sphere and deflated the bullish momentum that had been building throughout the week.

