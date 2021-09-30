Traders identify $41K as Bitcoin’s key support to hold for the short term By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

faced another day of bearish pressure on Sept. 29 as the impact of China’s crypto crackdown and uncertainty about the regulatory landscape in the United States continue to weigh heavily on Bitcoin (BTC) and some of the larger-cap altcoins.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the early morning rally above $42,000 lost steam by midday as the price collapsed back near the $41,000 support level where bulls are now defending against a further price decline.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart. Source: Twitter/TradingView