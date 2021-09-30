Traders identify $41K as Bitcoin’s key support to hold for the short term By Cointelegraph

faced another day of bearish pressure on Sept. 29 as the impact of China’s crypto crackdown and uncertainty about the regulatory landscape in the United States continue to weigh heavily on Bitcoin (BTC) and some of the larger-cap altcoins.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the early morning rally above $42,000 lost steam by midday as the price collapsed back near the $41,000 support level where bulls are now defending against a further price decline.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.