Traders buy the Bitcoin dip even as Evergrande’s implosion rocks stock markets By Cointelegraph

Traders buy the Bitcoin dip even as Evergrande’s implosion rocks stock markets

(BTC) investors seem concerned about the increasing speculation that China’s second-largest property developer, Evergrande Group, will default on its $300 billion in debts. These fears manifest in global equities markets, which saw a 1.5%–3% drop at this morning’s market open.

Despite the price move, the BTC outflow (net withdrawals) from exchanges has continued a multi-month trend, particularly on Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Pro.

Bitcoin futures liquidations past 24 hours, Sept. 20. Source: Bybt.com
Bitcoin 3-month futures annualized basis. Source: Laevitas.ch
OKEx and Binance top traders Bitcoin long-to-short ratio. Source: Bybt