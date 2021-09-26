Trader Says, BTC Price Top Will Be a “Number You Can’t Comprehend” By CoinQuora

- Popular trader on Twitter (NYSE:) says “BTC bottom is close but the top is likely a number you can’t comprehend.”
- In his tweets, he described the broad state of at the moment and how he eyes $37K as its potential bottom.
- However, the trader emphasizes that the upcoming BTC bottom “is unlikely to be there long.”
Popular Twitter crypto trader, Pentoshi, delivered a series of tweets about the broad state of Bitcoin at this time.
Thoughts on $BTC FA + TA
A year ago #Bitcoin was trading at 10k. A few short months later it’d trade at 64k. A lot has changed since then, the 1st country adopted it, the first banks plan to offer it. Mass adoption begun
What can we expect over the next 12 months?
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.