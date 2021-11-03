Tracy Morgan Cried While Reliving His Tragic Car Crash

While riding down the NJ Turnpike in his limousine, a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan’s car and put the actor in critical condition.


Morgan spent five months in a wheelchair and said he even thought about committing suicide while recovering.


However, he remained strong, and now Morgan is speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today show about the accident. He recalled what it was like to return to the hospital and see the staff who helped him get better.


“It was surreal,” Morgan said. “They remember everything. I had traumatic brain damage, so I don’t remember anything, and they would tell me everything that happened.”


“I got to the bed that I recovered in, and I just dropped to my knees and started crying because everything came before my face: Jimmy Mack [McNair], the truck, my friends that were in the car with me… All of that stuff came right before me,” he continued.


Morgan even gave Mary, his physical therapist, a shoutout. He said if it wasn’t for her tough love, he wouldn’t be where he is today. He wouldn’t have been able to wed his second ex-wife, Megan Wollover, without a cane when they tied the knot in 2015.


“I worked really hard…and now I’m back on my feet. Thank you, Mary,” the 30 Rock actor gushed before giving an update on his health.


“I don’t think any of us are 100%, but I feel well,” he added. “I don’t know about tomorrow, but I know today I’m sitting here talking to you. I feel great. I feel blessed.”


I’m so glad that Morgan is doing OK.


