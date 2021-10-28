Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Gown In High-Fashion Harper’s Bazaar Mag Cover – Hollywood Life

‘Black-ish’ star Tracee Ellis Ross has opened up about discovering herself and embracing her ‘wild woman phase’.

Tracee Ellis Ross has stunned in a series of gorgeous gowns on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s November issue. The black-ish star, 48, who is the daughter of Hollywood royalty Diana Ross, opened up to the outlet about carving her own identity and becoming comfortable in her own skin as she’s gotten older. “Learning to be me has been a really long journey,” she said in the interview, which accompanied photos of her wearing a puffy pink gown, and later a pair of sheer black tights.

“I tried being small and feeling things in little ways. It took me a long time to get to know myself, to accept myself, and even on some days to really like and love myself. And then it took me a whole other load of years to have the courage to actually live in the world as that person. And it’s been trial and error, chewing on ground glass. It’s been a hard-earned journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance. I mean, I came out of the womb like this. I literally think I was like, ‘Woo-hoo! I’m here. What have you got? Let’s go!’”

The actress also noted that “going through perimenopause,” was “really frying” her brain, explaining, “It is the most glorious invitation into a new season and chapter in my life [yet] there’s no information about it. There’s shame talking about it.” Tracee continued, “My friend [Michaela Angela Davis] told me, ‘This is an invitation into your wild-woman phase, to being a moon driver. You have spent years being driven by the moon, and now you are going to drive the moon.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right. I’m about to drive the moon.’”

“I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been,” she added. “And when I say that, I mean I feel the most myself.” Tracee revealed that she “found” her voice and “really started using it during Black-ish,” which is now in its eighth and final season. “I’m ready for it to be the end, and also it’s going to be really hard. I mean, eight years we’ve watched the TV kids grow up. We’ve watched Anthony’s beard do tons of different things.”