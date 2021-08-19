Toyota to slash September production due to global chip shortage

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo



(Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, the business daily reported on Thursday.

The automaker had been aiming to make a little under 900,000 cars, but has reduced that to about 500,000, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan.

Toyota had no immediate response to a request for comment.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production at car companies, compounding a months-long pandemic-fuelled chip crunch.

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker by sales volumes, said his month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh COVID-19 cases in emerging countries, semiconductor shortage, and soaring material prices.