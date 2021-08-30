Toyota to restart self-driving vehicles at Olympic village with more safety staff By Reuters

(Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) said on Monday it would resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with greater operator control and more safety staff to ensure they did not hit any more people.
The e-Palettes were halted after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired athlete at junction last week, prompting a YouTube video https://youtu.be/QJXhG_hFNK4 apology from Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda.
