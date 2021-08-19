Toyota to cut September global production by 40% from previous plan – Nikkei

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Toyota Motor Corp will reduce its global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The Delta variant outbreak across Southeast Asia has also impacted the company’s procurement of auto parts, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)