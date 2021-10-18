Toyota to Build First U.S. Battery Plant Under $3.4 Billion Plan

Article content (Bloomberg) — Toyota Motor Corp. plans to invest $3.4 billion in the U.S. through 2030 to establish a new company and build its first U.S. battery plant, becoming the latest global automaker to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles through a battery push. Production would start in 2025 and at first focus on batteries for hybrid electric vehicles, creating 1,750 new jobs, the company said in a statement that didn’t disclose the location or production capacity. The investment is specifically for battery work and won’t be used to expand vehicle-assembly capacity, a spokesman said.

Article content The investment is part of Toyota’s global plan announced last month to spend 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) by 2030 on battery development and production. The world’s No. 1 automaker expects electric vehicles to account for nearly 70% of its U.S. sales by 2030, up from almost 25% currently. Global automakers have boosted investments in battery production as they race to take on EV market leader Tesla Inc. Last month, Ford Motor Co. announced a plan to spend a record $11.4 billion with South Korea’s SK Innovation Co. to build battery and EV plants in Tennessee and Kentucky. General Motors Co. also stepped up investments in electric and autonomous vehicles in June, with a plan to spend $35 billion by 2025. By building a new U.S. battery plant, Toyota is pushing for localization of supply chain and production knowhow. Like other carmakers, its production has been hit by supply-chain disruptions as factories in key Southeast Asia region shut down due to Covid-19.