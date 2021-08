Toyota North America will sharply cut production in August By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on a Corolla model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp said Thursday it expects to see a drop in production of 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in North America in August, citing COVID-19, unexpected events in its supply chain and the ongoing semiconductor chips shortage. The Japanese automaker also said it is expects further production cuts in September. Toyota said through July it has lost 65,000 vehicles of expected North American production. The automaker assembled 1.13 million vehicles in North America in the first seven months of the year.