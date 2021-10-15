Toyota cuts global vehicle production plan for November by 15% By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp on Friday said it will lower planned global output in November by as much as 15% because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed production of auto chips.
Japan’s leading carmaker in a press release said it would produce between 100,000 and 150,000 vehicles fewer than it had originally planned.
Toyota last month cut its full-year production plan for the year to March 31 to 9 million from 9.3 million because of lower output in September and October. On Friday it said it is sticking to that target.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.