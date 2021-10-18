Monyetta Shaw, who is the mother of Ne-Yo’s two eldest children, is preparing to tie the knot. Over the weekend she had her bachelorette festivities in Las Vegas with her girls, and Toya Johnson was one of the ladies that were in attendance.

Toya’s fiancé Robert Rushing was taking a peek at what the ladies were up to while they were away from home, and shared a hilarious message on his Instagram.

He said, “@monyettashaw sis congrats and I’m so happy for you, but if I see one video of @toyajohnson with n****s in thongs all in her face and on her lap, it’s up. I’m on my way to Vegas. I heard it’s @kandi and @bedroomkandi fault.”

He ended with, “I’m watching all ya’ll stories.”

Videos and photos showed that the ladies were turnt, and Kandi Burruss was definitely helping with hosting the ladies to make sure that they had a good time as they all celebrated Monyetta as she enters this next chapter in her life.

Kandi peeped Robert’s message and said, “Who me??? I don’t know what you’re talking about. Everyone was on their best behavior. #WhatHappensInVegasStaysInVegas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Monyetta shared that she had gotten engaged last July, and it looks like it is almost time for her to walk down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Shares Hilarious Message On Instagram As She Attends Monyetta Shaw’s Bachelorette Party appeared first on The Shade Room.