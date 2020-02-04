Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter receives many compliments for her Super Bowl look – See photos

Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, shared some photos in which she showed her Super Bowl looks for her fans on social networks. People noticed that he lost weight, and his body is more toned than ever, and they made sure to praise his appearance in the comments.

Nae has been single for a while since she and YFN Lucci separated last year. As she is a single woman, she seems to be more beautiful and happy than ever, and her fans noticed.

They were really freaking out at the idea that she could be with the rapper again, but this didn't happen until now.

Someone said: "I can see weight loss, especially on your face GREAT WORK, Nae @colormenae,quot;, and a follower posted this: "What soccer player do you like? I know I'm curious, but your ass in the games every REAL SUPPORTER weekend 😂❤️💯

Someone else said: ‘So silly !!! You are a vibe in itself. Stay beautiful in and out. "

Another follower posted this: "You look great together, you look great oh lawd @colormenae from head to toe,quot; and someone else also praised his look: "Yes, Nae, you've been breaking." I love Miami you 😍. ’

In other news, the young television personality has revealed that she is the most recent ambassador of the Rihanna brand, Savage x Fenty, and did so with some stunning lingerie photos.

Reginae showed her killer curves in a pink creation and later in a peacock-inspired creation. The sexy and fierce photos received tons of praise from their millions of fans.

Reginae is definitely living her best life these days, especially because she was able to get out of her toxic relationship with YFN Lucci. This is what most of his fans used to call his romance.



