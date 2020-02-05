Toya Johnson had a girls night with her daughter, Reginae Carter and her friends. See your photos

Toya Johnson had a party night with her daughter, Reginae Carter, and some of her friends. They went to see a movie and, according to reports, it was so good that Toya tells her fans and followers that they should also go see it.

Toya also shared a short clip on her social media account with her and Reginae Carter.

‘The movie @birdsofprey was super cute! Be sure to check it out. Let it be a girls night.

#birdsofprey #goodmovie ", Toya captioned the photo.

People said that she and her daughter are twinning more than ever these days.

For example, a fan said: "Looking more and more like sisters instead of mother and daughter."

Someone else posted this: "U can see the growth in nae …" and a follower said: "Mom and daughter! I love this! You are twins!"

One commenter wrote: "These are the pictures of the mom and daughter bomb, I love it! ❤️" and many other fans simply got excited about the fact that Toya and her daughter are twinning.

Apart from this, Toya keeps telling fans to join his double Dutch competition these days.

‘We just added some drug sellers to the double Dutch event! Come buy, jump and have fun! Let it be a girls day! Toya subtitled his post.

One fan wrote: "I was very angry until I realized that this was in Atlanta, DM, if you come to come to New York," while other fans were extremely disappointed to learn that tickets were sold out.

The double Dutch competition organized by Toya is part of the Weight no more movement, which has been trying to raise awareness about obesity, overweight and other related conditions.

In other news, Toya had a great idea, and revealed to all his fans and followers a plan just before Valentine's Day. This is for all couples who are willing to exercise together.



