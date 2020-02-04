Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing reveal their pre-Valentine's day plan

Toya Johnson had a great idea and revealed to all his fans and followers a plan just before Valentine's Day. This is for all couples who are willing to exercise together.

‘" BOO CAMP ATL "@weightnomoreinfo x @iamthekingoffitness are back with Boo Camp, February 11, 2020. Take your Boo and let's work together. Make it a date night.❤️Sign up for EventBrite NOW !!! Limited slots available. # WNM2020 ", Toya captioned his post.

He also revealed to his fans and fans that all tickets for the Double Dutch event are already sold out, and he hopes that people interested in the event got their tickets.

Many fans who did not have the opportunity to get their ticket were disappointed:

Someone said: "I am so angry. I have been asking for details and waiting, and I come back and see that I have missed it. Damn. I have not seen a double Dutch competition since I was little and lived in New York. I was so looking forward to do what ".

Another follower wrote: ‘If someone has a ticket and can't, let me have your ticket. I would like to attend but I don't have a ticket. 😫 ’

Another commenter posted this: ‘Dang, I was hoping to get tickets. I really wanted to bring my daughters to this. "

You are probably aware of the fact that the Double Dutch event is part of the Weight No More movement.

This is primarily aimed at raising awareness about obesity, overweight and all health related problems, and these conditions can trigger in the body.

Toya fans know that he loves to exercise, and has been posting a lot of clips in the gym just to show people how he is doing.

She managed to become an inspiration to her fans and followers due to her great dedication.



