Toshiba says strategic review results to be delayed to Nov 12 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba (OTC:) Corp said on Monday it would announce the results of a strategic review of its business along with its quarterly earnings results and a new mid-term business plan on Nov. 12.

A spokesperson said the results of Toshiba’s strategic review would be part of the new business plan. The company had previously said the review would be announced this month.

Toshiba is under pressure from activist shareholders to conduct a review after it was found to have colluded with the Japanese government to put pressure on foreign investors.

