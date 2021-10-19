Toshiba Releases New M4N Group of Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Article content
Optimized for IoT devices, equipped with Ethernet and CAN controller
KAWASAKI, Japan — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started mass production of 20 new microcontrollers in the M4N group as new products in the TXZ+™ Family Advanced Class manufactured in a 40nm process. The M4N group includes an Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 200MHz, with an integrated maximum 2MB code flash and 32KB data flash memory with maximum 100K write cycle endurance. These microcontrollers also offer various interface and communications options, such as Ethernet, CAN and USB 2.0 FS OTG controller with integrated PHY. M4N group devices are suited for office equipment, building and factory automation, and Industrial networking and information management devices.
The new M4N group products have enhanced communications functions integrated as a serial memory interface that also supports Quad/Octal SPI, an audio interface (I 2 S), and an external bus interface, in addition to UART, FUART, TSPI, and I 2 C, which are supported by a built-in 3-unit DMAC. Moreover, the devices can allocate independent DMA and RAM for each peripheral circuit, and use a bus matrix circuit configuration that ensures efficient data transfers by the bus master. As a result, M4N group devices enable Ethernet controller, CAN, and USB controller to be processed independently in parallel at the same time.
These devices support a variety of sensing applications with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter that allows individual sample hold times to be set for each AD input channel with up to 24 channels.
The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification.
Documentation, sample software with an example of actual usage, and driver software that controls the interfaces for each peripheral can be downloaded from the Toshiba website. Evaluation boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Arm global ecosystem partners.
Major features of new products
- High performance Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, max 200MHz
- Motor control functions and communication interfaces
- Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety
Applications
Industrial networking and information management devices requiring Ethernet USB and CAN connectivity.
Printers, communications equipment for building and factory automation, IoT home appliances, home security, smart meters etc.,
Specifications
product group
CPU core
Arm Cortex-M4
‒ floating-point unit (FPU)
Max operation frequency
200MHz
Internal oscillator
10MHz (+/-1%)
Internal
memory
Flash (code)
512KB/1024KB/1536KB/2048KB
(Rewritable up to 100,000 times)
Flash (data)
32KB (rewritable up to 100,000 times)
RAM
192KB/256KB and Backup RAM 2KB
I/O port
86 to 146
External interrupt
9 to 16
External bus interface
8/16bit width (separate/multiplexed bus)
DMA controller (DMAC)
Multi-function DMAC: 1 unit
High-speed DMAC: 2 units
Timer function
T32A
32-bit Timer Event Counter
LTTMR
Long Term Timer: 1 channel
RTC
Real-time Clock: 1 channel
Communication
function
UART
Asynchronous Serial Communication:
3 to 6 channels
FUART
Full Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter: 1 to 2 channels
I2C
3 to 5 channels
TSPI
Serial Peripheral Interface: 5 to 9 channels
TSSI
Synchronous serial interface:
1 to 2 channels
SMIF
Serial Memory Interface: 1 channel
CEC
1 channel
CAN
CAN controller: 2 units
USB
Universal Serial Bus: 1 to 2 units
(USB 2.0 FS OTG controller with integrated PHY)
ETHM
Ethernet controller (MII,RMII): 1 unit
Analog
function
12-bit AD converter
16 to 24 channel input
8-bit Digital to Analog converter
2 channels
Other
peripherals
Motor control (A-PMD)
1 channel
RMC
Remote Control Signal Preprocessor:
1 to 2 channels
ISD
Interval Sensor Detection Circuit:
1 to 3 units
I2S
2 channels
FIR
FIR calculation circuit: 1 channel
System
function
WDT
1 channel
LVD
Voltage Detection Circuit: 1 channel
OFD
Oscillation Frequency Detector: 1 channel
On-chip debug function
Serial Wire /JTAG
Operation voltage
2.7 to 3.6V, single voltage supply
Package / Pin
LQFP176 (20mm x 20mm, 0.4mm pitch)
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
