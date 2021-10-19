Toshiba Releases New M4N Group of Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Article content

KAWASAKI, Japan — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started mass production of 20 new microcontrollers in the M4N group as new products in the TXZ+™ Family Advanced Class manufactured in a 40nm process. The M4N group includes an Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 200MHz, with an integrated maximum 2MB code flash and 32KB data flash memory with maximum 100K write cycle endurance. These microcontrollers also offer various interface and communications options, such as Ethernet, CAN and USB 2.0 FS OTG controller with integrated PHY. M4N group devices are suited for office equipment, building and factory automation, and Industrial networking and information management devices.

The new M4N group products have enhanced communications functions integrated as a serial memory interface that also supports Quad/Octal SPI, an audio interface (I 2 S), and an external bus interface, in addition to UART, FUART, TSPI, and I 2 C, which are supported by a built-in 3-unit DMAC. Moreover, the devices can allocate independent DMA and RAM for each peripheral circuit, and use a bus matrix circuit configuration that ensures efficient data transfers by the bus master. As a result, M4N group devices enable Ethernet controller, CAN, and USB controller to be processed independently in parallel at the same time.

These devices support a variety of sensing applications with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter that allows individual sample hold times to be set for each AD input channel with up to 24 channels.

The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification.

Documentation, sample software with an example of actual usage, and driver software that controls the interfaces for each peripheral can be downloaded from the Toshiba website. Evaluation boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Arm global ecosystem partners.

Major features of new products

High performance Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, max 200MHz

Motor control functions and communication interfaces

Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety

Applications

Industrial networking and information management devices requiring Ethernet USB and CAN connectivity.

Printers, communications equipment for building and factory automation, IoT home appliances, home security, smart meters etc.,