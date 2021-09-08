Toshiba Releases New M4G Group of Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for High-speed Data Processing in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Article content
TOKYO — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 20 new devices in the M4G group for high-speed data processing as new products of the TXZ+TM family advanced class manufactured in a 40nm process. These products use Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 200MHz, integrating a maximum of 2MB code flash and 32KB data flash memory with 100K write cycle endurance, and features various interfacing and communication options. As a result, M4G group devices are ideally suited for office equipment, building and factory automation applications.
Microcontrollers in the M4G group have enhanced communication functions integrated as a serial memory interface that also supports Quad/Octal SPI, audio interface (I2S), external bus interface in addition to UART, FUART, TSPI and I2C. In addition, the devices have an in-built 3-unit DMAC and a bus matrix structure, which greatly improves communication throughput compared to Toshiba’s conventional product.
These devices support a variety of sensing use cases with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter that allows individual sample hold times to be set for each AD input channel with up to 24 channels.
The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification. These new devices offer low current consumption and high functionality while maintaining good compatibility with devices from the existing TXZTM family M4G(1) group.
Documentations, sample software with an example of actual usage, and driver software which control interfaces for each peripheral are available for download on the Toshiba website. Evaluations boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Arm global ecosystem partners.
Major features of new products
- High performance Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, max 200MHz
- Motor control functions and communication interfaces
- Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety
Applications
High-speed data processing for consumer appliances and industrial equipment.
MFP (Multi-function printer), audio-video equipment, communication equipment for building & factory automation, IoT home appliances etc.,
Specifications
Product group
CPU core
Arm Cortex-M4
‒ floating-point unit (FPU)
Max operation frequency
200MHz
Internal oscillator
10MHz (+/-1%)
Internal
memory
Flash (code)
512KB/1024KB/1536KB/2048KB
(rewritable up to 100,000 times)
Flash (data)
32KB (rewritable up to 100,000 times)
RAM
192KB/256KB and Backup RAM 2KB
I/O port
91 to 155
External interrupt
12 to 16
External bus interface
8/16bit width (separate/multiplexed bus)
DMA controller (DMAC)
Multi-function DMAC 1 unit
High-speed DMAC 2 units
Timer function
T32A
32-bit timer: 16
LTTMR
Long Term Timer: 1 channel
RTC
Real Time Clock: 1 channel
Communication
function
UART
Asynchronous Serial Communication: 3 to 6 channels
FUART
Full Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter: 1 to 2 channels
I2C
3 to 5 channels
TSPI
Serial Peripheral Interface: 5 to 9 channels
TSSI
Synchronous serial Interface: 1 to 2 channels
SMIF
Serial Memory Interface: 1 channel
CEC
1 channel
Analog
function
12-bit AD converter
16 to 24 channel input
8-bit Digital to Analog converter
2 channels
Other
peripherals
Motor control (A-PMD)
1 channel
RMC
Remote Control Signal Preprocessor: 1 to 2 channels
ISD
Interval Sensor detection Circuit: 1 to 3 units
I2S
2 channels
FIR
FIR Calculation circuit: 1 channel
System
function
WDT
1 channel
LVD
Voltage Detection Circuit: 1 channel
OFD
Oscillation Frequency Detector: 1 channel
On-chip debug function
Serial Wire /JTAG
Operation voltage
2.7 to 3.6V, single voltage supply
Package / Pin
LQFP176 (20mm x 20mm, 0.4mm pitch)
See the URL below for further details on new products.
M4G Group
See the URL below for further details on Toshiba Microcontrollers.
Microcontrollers
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
