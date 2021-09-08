Toshiba Releases New M4G Group of Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for High-speed Data Processing in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

TOKYO — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 20 new devices in the M4G group for high-speed data processing as new products of the TXZ+ TM family advanced class manufactured in a 40nm process. These products use Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 200MHz, integrating a maximum of 2MB code flash and 32KB data flash memory with 100K write cycle endurance, and features various interfacing and communication options. As a result, M4G group devices are ideally suited for office equipment, building and factory automation applications.

Article content

Microcontrollers in the M4G group have enhanced communication functions integrated as a serial memory interface that also supports Quad/Octal SPI, audio interface (I2S), external bus interface in addition to UART, FUART, TSPI and I2C. In addition, the devices have an in-built 3-unit DMAC and a bus matrix structure, which greatly improves communication throughput compared to Toshiba’s conventional product.

These devices support a variety of sensing use cases with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter that allows individual sample hold times to be set for each AD input channel with up to 24 channels.

The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification. These new devices offer low current consumption and high functionality while maintaining good compatibility with devices from the existing TXZTM family M4G(1) group.

Documentations, sample software with an example of actual usage, and driver software which control interfaces for each peripheral are available for download on the Toshiba website. Evaluations boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Arm global ecosystem partners.

Major features of new products

High performance Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, max 200MHz

Motor control functions and communication interfaces

Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety

Applications

High-speed data processing for consumer appliances and industrial equipment.

MFP (Multi-function printer), audio-video equipment, communication equipment for building & factory automation, IoT home appliances etc.,

Specifications