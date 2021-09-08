Toshiba Releases New M4G Group of Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for High-speed Data Processing in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

TOKYO — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 20 new devices in the M4G group for high-speed data processing as new products of the TXZ+TM family advanced class manufactured in a 40nm process. These products use Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 200MHz, integrating a maximum of 2MB code flash and 32KB data flash memory with 100K write cycle endurance, and features various interfacing and communication options. As a result, M4G group devices are ideally suited for office equipment, building and factory automation applications.

Microcontrollers in the M4G group have enhanced communication functions integrated as a serial memory interface that also supports Quad/Octal SPI, audio interface (I2S), external bus interface in addition to UART, FUART, TSPI and I2C. In addition, the devices have an in-built 3-unit DMAC and a bus matrix structure, which greatly improves communication throughput compared to Toshiba’s conventional product.

These devices support a variety of sensing use cases with a high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter that allows individual sample hold times to be set for each AD input channel with up to 24 channels.

The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification. These new devices offer low current consumption and high functionality while maintaining good compatibility with devices from the existing TXZTM family M4G(1) group.

Documentations, sample software with an example of actual usage, and driver software which control interfaces for each peripheral are available for download on the Toshiba website. Evaluations boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Arm global ecosystem partners.

Major features of new products

  • High performance Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, max 200MHz
  • Motor control functions and communication interfaces
  • Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety

Applications

High-speed data processing for consumer appliances and industrial equipment.
MFP (Multi-function printer), audio-video equipment, communication equipment for building & factory automation, IoT home appliances etc.,

Specifications

Product group

M4G group

CPU core

Arm Cortex-M4
‒ memory protection unit (MPU)

‒ floating-point unit (FPU)

Max operation frequency

200MHz

Internal oscillator

10MHz (+/-1%)

Internal

memory

Flash (code)

512KB/1024KB/1536KB/2048KB

(rewritable up to 100,000 times)

Flash (data)

32KB (rewritable up to 100,000 times)

RAM

192KB/256KB and Backup RAM 2KB

I/O port

91 to 155

External interrupt

12 to 16

External bus interface

8/16bit width (separate/multiplexed bus)

DMA controller (DMAC)

Multi-function DMAC 1 unit

High-speed DMAC 2 units

Timer function

T32A

32-bit timer: 16
(can be used as 16-bit timer: 32)

LTTMR

Long Term Timer: 1 channel

RTC

Real Time Clock: 1 channel

Communication

function

UART

Asynchronous Serial Communication: 3 to 6 channels

FUART

Full Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter: 1 to 2 channels

I2C

3 to 5 channels

TSPI

Serial Peripheral Interface: 5 to 9 channels

TSSI

Synchronous serial Interface: 1 to 2 channels

SMIF

Serial Memory Interface: 1 channel

CEC

1 channel

Analog

function

12-bit AD converter

16 to 24 channel input

8-bit Digital to Analog converter

2 channels

Other

peripherals

Motor control (A-PMD)

1 channel

RMC

Remote Control Signal Preprocessor: 1 to 2 channels

ISD

Interval Sensor detection Circuit: 1 to 3 units

I2S

2 channels

FIR

FIR Calculation circuit: 1 channel

System

function

WDT

1 channel

LVD

Voltage Detection Circuit: 1 channel

OFD

Oscillation Frequency Detector: 1 channel

On-chip debug function

Serial Wire /JTAG

Operation voltage

2.7 to 3.6V, single voltage supply

Package / Pin

LQFP176 (20mm x 20mm, 0.4mm pitch)
VFBGA177 (13mm x 13mm, 0.8mm pitch)
LQFP144 (20mm x 20mm, 0.5mm pitch)
VFBGA145 (12mm x 12mm, 0.8mm pitch)
LQFP100 (14mm x 14mm, 0.5mm pitch)

See the URL below for further details on new products.
M4G Group

See the URL below for further details on Toshiba Microcontrollers.
Microcontrollers

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
MCU & Digital Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-2913
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005393/en/

logo

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa
Digital Marketing Department
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

