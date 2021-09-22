Toshiba Releases 40V/2.0A Stepping Motor Driver with Resistorless Current Sensing

Article content

TOKYO — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added “ TB67S539FTG” to its lineup of stepping motor driver IC series that support constant current control, for office automation, commercial and industrial equipment. The new driver carries out constant current motor control without a current sense resistor.

TB67S539FTG incorporates Toshiba’s latest DMOSFET device[1], which allows it to realize a motor output voltage rating of 40V and a motor output current rating of 2.0A[2]. Use of a current detector for constant current motor control eliminates the need for an external current sense resistor. The H-bridge circuit for motor control has an Nch/Nch configuration, and a built-in charge pump circuit for output stage control. In addition, the new driver does not require the external capacitor that is generally used to drive the gates on the H-bridge, because it is incorporated in the product. This helps saving the space on printed circuit boards.

TB67S539FTG supports 4.5V to 34V motor drive power supplies, and can be used for applications driven by 24V, and in applications with 12V drivers, including surveillance cameras and projectors.

TB67S539FTG adopts a compact QFN32 package to reduce heat dissipation during use. Low On-resistance (upper + lower) between the output transistor drain and source, 0.8Ω (typ.), reduces heat generation.

Notes:

[1] As of September 2021.

[2] Actual driven motor current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

Applications

– Office automation, commercial and industrial equipment

Features

– No need for a current sense resistor

– No need for an external capacitor for the charge pump circuit

– Low power consumption in sleep mode: I M1 =1μA (max) @sleep mode

Main Specifications