Tory Lanez Travels To The Southern Border To Help Haitian Migrants 

Last month, heartbreaking images of what Haitian migrants were experiencing at the Southen border caused several celebrities to use their platforms to speak out against the unfair treatment that they received. On Saturday, Tory Lanez shared that he actually traveled down to the southern border to lend a helping hand.

In a video shared to his Instagram story, Tory said, “We out here in Mexico right now giving back to all of the Haitian immigrants. All of our brothers and sisters, all of our black immigrants. A lot of these people have walked from Haiti to get here and have been walking for a long time, mothers, sisters, children. So we’re just giving back, our hand to help today.”

He then proceeded to share videos showing clothes that were being distributed among the migrants.

He then took to Twitter to speak about the experience and his donation to help out the migrants.

“Truly heartbreaking to see all of the Haitian migrants having to live in the conditions they were in,” he said. “Today I bought 50,000 $ worth of Essentials Products + Clothes for em! It’s not a game!! 2 things they really need are TENTS and TARPS…contact Info@uaosa.org to help now.”

Truly heartbreaking to see all of the Hatian migrants having to live in the conditions they were in … today I bought 50,000 $ worth of Essentials Products + Clothes for em ! Its not a game !! 2 things they really need are TENTS and TARPS .. contact Info@uaosa.org to help now — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 2, 2021

As we previously reported, Daniel Foote was assigned the role of Special Envoy to Haiti, but recently resigned from the role following the images and videos that showed how border patrol officers were treating migrants.

