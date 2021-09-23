Tory Lanez Sparks Intense Speculation After Scrubbing His Social Media Pages And Leaving A Cryptic Message

Roommates, celebrities are known to take unexpected breaks from social media at any given time—but when you’re Tory Lanez with a host of legal issues, endless questions begin to arise. Intense speculation has already started after Tory Lanez scrubbed his social media pages and left a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

Tory Lanez is known to be pretty active on social media, as he regularly posts his new music, link-ups with fellow celebrities and interacts with his fans. However, now those same fans are scrambling to make sense of his recent activity on social media—and his very vague message definitely didn’t help to stop the whispers.

After wiping his Instagram clean and writing “It’s been real” on Twitter many are wondering if Tory’s assumed absence is due to his legal issues regarding Megan Thee Stallion. In record time, Tory began trending with many speculating that he is possibly headed to serve jail time due to the recent violation of Megan’s restraining order against him.

View this post on Instagram

However, late last month Tory was cleared in the case, as the judge let him go with a stern warning that he not further violate the terms of the order or he would find himself in jail—but he was not sentenced to any jail time.

So, that further adds to more rumors about why he’s decided to go completely ghost on social media. Only time will tell if Tory is planning a short social media break or if he intends to stay gone for a while.

