Tory Lanez Gets Preliminary Hearing Set For December In Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case (Exclusive)

Tory Lanez is one step closer to a trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

The Shade Room was in court this morning when his legal team and prosecutors agreed to set a preliminary hearing in his case for mid-December.

Tory has been ordered to appear in person for this hearing, which will likely involve testimony from witnesses connected to the July 2020 shooting in the Hollywood Hills that left Megan Thee Stallion with injuries to her feet. Tory has maintained his innocence in connection to the shooting.

Prosecutor Kathy Ta told the judge she estimates the preliminary hearing will take about 90 minutes. It’s unclear if Megan will make an appearance or what witnesses the prosecution will bring forward.

