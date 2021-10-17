Torrei Hart Defends Her Decision To Keep Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hart’s Last Name

Once a Hart, always a Hart–or at least that’s how Torrei Hart feels about it.

The actress explained why she refuses to drop the last name of her famous ex-husband, Kevin Hart.

“Cause it’s mine, first of all,” Torrei told Too Fab News this week. “Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’.”

“And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name,” she added. “That’s something that people always ask me, and I’m like, ‘That’s my name — get over it!’ They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.”

Torrei was married to Kevin from 2003 until they filed for divorce in 2010. They finalized their divorce the following year.

They share two children: 16-year-old daughter Heaven, and 14-year-old son Hendrix.

Torrei feels she’s putting in that work to keep the Hart name, being a comedian and actress herself. “I do the work, I hustle every single day. So I can have the Hart name all day, but if I’m sitting on my a** and not working, you think people are gonna give me opportunity? I get opportunity because I get out there; I network, I’ve been training, I put in the word — Like ‘Yo, this project looks like it could fit me.’ Like, I hustle.”

Torrei added that since Kevin still uses her as a punchline in his acts, he should return the favor and promote her projects. “So I’m still part of your life — plug my stuff!” Torrei said. “America: tell him I said plug my stuff. Y’all go spam his page and tell him: ‘Plug Torrie’s stuff.’”

