Toronto University Will Offer A Course About Drake & The Weeknd In 2022

School just became a little more fun. When it comes to higher education, there are many subjects that you can take. Whether it’s finance, politics, health, or music. One Toronto university is diving deep into the catalog of two of their hometown heroes. Ryerson University is officially launching a course that will examine the music of The Weeknd and Drake.

In the course “RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd,” students will have the opportunity to study the artists’ record-breaking careers. Writer, podcaster, and Hip Hop scholar #DaltonHiggins is instructing the class. He made the official announcement via his Instagram account last week. Dalton, who has an extensive background in teaching, said, “It’s time to get our Canadian Rap & R&B icons recognized & canonized academically or otherwise. And it is CRITICAL for scholars, historians, to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful.”

With the success of Drake’s current album “Certified Lover Boy,” which debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, set the record for most first-week sales of 2021, and broke Apple Music and Spotify records for the most prominent streaming debut within a single day, it makes sense, why Ryerson would hold the course. Not to mention The Weeknd has an impressive career as well. He holds several music chart records and was the first artist to simultaneously maintain the top three positions on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart for “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It,” and “The Hills.”

When it comes to artists having college courses, Drake and The Weeknd aren’t’ the first. They are in great company as Kanye West, OutKast, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and others have had classes focused on their musical and cultural impact. Ryerson students don’t’ have to wait too long to register for the Drake and The Weeknd’s course. Eligible students can register for the course as it will be offered in early 2022.

