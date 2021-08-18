Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Canadian stock index futures steadied on Wednesday ahead of the release of consumer price data that is likely to offer clues on the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy outlook. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:12 a.m. ET, with global markets also stabilizing after a selloff earlier this week on concerns about slowing global growth. The data, released by Statistics Canada at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show annual inflation rose to 3.4% in July from 3.1% in June, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

Article content The data comes against the backdrop of expectations that Canada’s central bank will start hiking interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve. The benchmark S&P/TSX composite index hit a two-week low on Tuesday as the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus contributed to a more uncertain outlook for global economic growth and interest rates. Dow e-minis were down 39 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.75 points, or 0.16%. TOP STORIES Canada plans to resume military flights to Afghanistan to evacuate civilians as the United States regains control of the Kabul airport, the Canadian Armed Forces said late on Tuesday. A cybersecurity flaw in a software designed by BlackBerry Ltd could put at risk cars and medical equipment that use it and expose highly sensitive systems to attackers, the U.S. drugs regulator and a federal agency said on Tuesday.