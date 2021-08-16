Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Canada’s main stock index futures and the Canadian dollar slipped on Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election for Sept. 20 as widely expected.

In calling for the snap election on Sunday, Trudeau said he needed a new mandate to ensure voters approved of his Liberal government’s plan to recover from the pandemic.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index slipped 0.3% by 6:05 a.m. ET, while the Canadian dollar was down 0.2% at 1.25475 to the greenback.

“Usually, elections in Canada only cause a brief blip on the market but until they are over, investors might nonetheless approach CAD with more caution,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.