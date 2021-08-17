Toronto NBA Club Tells Fans to Show Vaccine Proof or Test Result

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — The owner of Toronto’s professional basketball and hockey teams will require fans to prove they’ve been vaccinated or provide a negative Covid-19 test before they’re allowed to attend games. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd., owner of the Toronto Raptors, said the decision is part of an effort “to reopen safely, to permit full capacity events, and to protect against further lockdowns.” The rule will apply not only at Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors and hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs play, but also at its restaurants and BMO Field, the outdoor stadium that’s home to the city’s Major League Soccer franchise.