Toronto market starts month strongly as pandemic threat fades

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to near a record high as investors grew more optimistic the global economy was moving past the coronavirus pandemic, with the index adding to strong gains in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 209.94 points, or 1%, at 21,247.01, just shy of last Monday’s record closing high at 21,284.84.

The index advanced 4.8% in October, its biggest monthly gain in 11 months.

“COVID is starting to be in the rearview mirror and that is giving people optimism,” said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer at BMO Asset Management.