Toronto market hits record high, paced by industrials

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to a record high, as Canadian National Railway led gains in industrial stocks and resource shares benefited from higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 101.20 points, or 0.5%, at 21,188.19, a record closing level.

“The sectors that have held back the TSX for the last few years are finally starting to work,” said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

“We have got energy coming out of the doghouse, we’ve got materials working and the banks are finally starting to play some catch-up.”