Toronto index hits record high as energy stocks shine

Article content Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Friday and was on course for its best weekly performance since March, as the energy sector rallied on the back of higher oil prices. At 11:40 a.m. ET (15:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.42 points, or 0.49%, at 20,922.36, after hitting an intra-day record high at 20,926.12. The benchmark was set to post its best weekly gain in 31 weeks, thanks to a 5.17% jump in miners and a 3.5% rise in technology stocks.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It really feels like people got a little too bearish heading into earnings season and what we’re seeing now is a bit of a short-covering rally in the market as first glimpses we’ve had of earnings have been okay,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. Big U.S. financial institutions reported strong earnings this week, setting a positive tone in markets after fears over surging commodity prices, supply chain issues and inflation dogged equities. Leading the charge in Canada on Friday, the energy sector advanced 1.2% to its highest since April 2019 as crude prices climbed more than 1%. Financials, which account for about 30% of the index’s market value, firmed 0.6% to a near two-month high. But gains were capped by a 0.8% slide in healthcare stocks .

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After snapping a seven-month winning streak in September, the Canadian equity index has gained 3.7% so far this month. Official data earlier in the day showed the domestic wholesale trade rose by 0.3% in August from July, below expectations, while producer prices most likely rose by 1.0% in September. HIGHLIGHTS First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX. The index posted 15 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across Canadian issues, there were 100 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 154.85 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.