Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday, as weakness in technology and healthcare stocks offset commodity-linked gains, but the benchmark index was on course to gain for a third straight week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.17 points, or 0.02%, at 21,207.22. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)