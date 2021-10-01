Toronto futures fall on weak oil prices; GDP data in focus By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren



(Reuters) – Weakness in oil prices weighed on Canadian stock futures on Friday, with investors awaiting GDP data for cues about the pace of the country’s economic recovery.

Oil fell below $78 a barrel on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns. [O/R]

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada’s GDP for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. Manufacturing sales data for September is expected at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.44% lower at 20,070.25 on Thursday, marking a two-month closing low. ()

were down 156 points, or 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while were down 17.75 points, or 0.41% and were down 56.5 points, or 0.38%. ()

Toronto-Dominion Bank became the first major Canadian lender to raise fixed mortgage rates since March, reversing recent cuts after bond yields jumped over the past week on inflation expectations.

Capreit: TD Securities raises target price to C$72 from C$70

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc: RBC initiates coverage with “outperform” rating

Guru Organic Energy Corp: CIBC initiates coverage with “outperform” rating

: $1753; -0.19% [GOL/]

US crude: $74.46; -0.73% [O/R]

: $77.89; -0.54% [O/R]

0830 Personal income mm for Aug : Expected 0.3%; Prior 1.1%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Aug : Prior -0.1%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Aug : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core pce price index mm for Aug : Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core pce price index yy for Aug : Expected 3.6%; Prior 3.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for Aug : Prior 0.4%

0830 PCE price index yy for Aug : Prior 4.2%

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep : Prior 60.5

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug : Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 59.6; Prior 59.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 78.5; Prior 79.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep : Prior 49.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep : Prior 66.7

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Sep : Expected 71.0; Prior 71.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Sep : Prior 77.1

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Sep : Prior 67.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Sep : Prior 4.7%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Sep : Prior 2.9%

1200 Dallas fed pce for Aug : Prior 3.2%

