Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Seen Together At Dinner With Kids – Hollywood Life

Amidst continued buzz that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce, the longtime couple put on a united front while out to dinner with their kids on Nov. 27.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had dinner with all five of their children at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 27. The outing came amidst months of reports that the pair’s divorce is imminent. In photos from the family night out, which you can see here, Tori and Dean are seen walking in the same frame as they leave the restaurant with their children. Tori rocked a vintage t-shirt and leather leggings, while Dean was in jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.

For months, reports have been swirling that Dean and Tori are headed for a split. While the two rarely discuss the rumors directly, they’ve seemingly shut down the buzz on a number of occasions. Most recently, Dean was absent from the family Christmas card, leaving Tori and her five children to pose without the family patriarch. However, Tori made sure to clarify why her husband was M.I.A. in the picture, claiming that he was off in Canada filming a movie when they did the photo shoot. In mid-October, the two were also photographed out together at Disneyland with their children, once again putting on a united front in the public eye.

However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY reported that there is definitely trouble in paradise for the pair, who tied the knot in 2006. It’s certainly not the first time that they’ve dealt with marital issues, though — back in 2013, news broke that Dean had cheated on Tori. Although they were able to work past the affair and ultimately stayed together, the incident led to a lack of trust in the marriage, and has haunted the couple ever since, according to our sources.

“Tori just doesn’t trust Dean anymore,” our insider explained. “She has never felt confident that he wouldn’t do it again. They’re both tryin to keep the peace for the kids’ sake.” Tori and Dean have also been sleeping in separate bedrooms for months, which Tori confirmed herself earlier this year. The actress has also been spotted without her wedding ring on during a number of recent outings.