Top U.S. banks offer big incentives to lure crypto talent By Cointelegraph

Top U.S.-based banks and financial institutions have filled more than 1,000 positions for crypto experts in the past three years.
According to a Nov. 1 report from Bloomberg, financial institutions are offering significant bonuses to attract crypto talent, with human resource consultant Johnson Associates estimating that crypto positions pay salaries that are between 20% and 30% higher than comparable positions not related to digital currency.
