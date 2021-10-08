Top Traders Squeezed by Soaring Gas Markets and Seek Cash

Article content (Bloomberg) — Major energy traders including Gunvor Group Ltd. and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. have reduced the size of their trading positions and increased borrowing from lenders to cover large margin calls stemming from the unprecedented surge in European gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter. Commodity trading houses have been expanding their natural gas dealings in recent years, signing long-term contracts to purchase volumes of the fuel, and typically building corresponding short positions in derivatives to hedge potential losses from price swings. As the price of gas in Europe has spiked, the traders have been told to deposit additional funds — known as margin calls — with brokers and exchanges to cover part of the value of their positions in gas futures, the people said.

Article content Both Gunvor, the biggest independent trader of liquefied natural gas, and Mercuria, a major power and gas trader, asked banks for additional credit to fund margin calls arising from their hedging positions, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private. Gunvor got a margin call of about $1 billion in total for its gas and LNG trading positions, one of the people said. The company has about $3 billion in readily available liquidity to cover the obligation, according to the person. The two trading houses, both headquartered in Geneva, have also reduced their gas-trading positions to help manage the extreme volatility, the people said. Gunvor and Mercuria declined to comment. Vitol Group, the biggest independent oil trader, has also increased borrowing because of margin calls but hasn’t been forced to reduce its trading positions, the people said. Vitol declined to comment.