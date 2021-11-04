Top-Performing South African Fund Rides Bet on Energy Stocks

Article content (Bloomberg) — South Africa’s top-performing equity fund has reaped the benefit of a wager that battered stocks, particularly in the energy sector, would flourish as economies rebounded from the worst of the pandemic. Blue Quadrant Capital Management’s Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund has returned 125% this year, the most of any South African fund of at least 100 million rand ($6.5 million), and more than double its nearest rival. Additions made while Covid-19 ravaged markets in the first quarter of 2020 have proved key, said Leandro Gastaldi, who runs the 120 million rand portfolio.

Article content “We expected recovery and it’s largely a function of the recovery from the Covid pandemic and the effect of that on the energy sector,” he said. Energy accounts for 45% of the fund’s assets, reflecting a stance maintained for four years, Gastaldi said in an interview from Cape Town. Blue Quadrant has long been positive on oil and gas, arguing that a period of lower prices had caused underinvestment. The wager paid off as the pandemic further discouraged spending on capacity, creating conditions for a supply crunch and price surge as economies reopened. While foreign stocks account for much of the fund’s energy allocation, Gastaldi has also added South African equities to take advantage of hammered valuations, with domestic small- and medium-sized companies now 30% of the portfolio.