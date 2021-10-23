Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

Table of Contents Article content

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach 'net zero' emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060 – 10 years later than the United States. He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.

Article content They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow at the end of the month, which hopes to agree deeper global emissions cuts to tackle global warming. The United States is committed to achieving ‘net zero’, meaning that it emits no more greenhouse gases than it can capture or absorb, by 2050. But China and India, the world’s second and third biggest emitters, have not committed to this timeline. Amin Nasser, chief executive of the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, said it was counterproductive to “demonize” hydrocarbons. He said Aramco aimed to expand its oil and gas production capacity while also achieving net zero emissions from its own operations by 2050.

Article content He called for more global investment to ensure adequate crude oil supplies. Prince Mohammed said in recorded remarks that the kingdom aimed to reach net zero by 2060 under its circular carbon economy program, “while maintaining its leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets.” He said Saudi Arabia would join a global initiative on slashing emissions of methane by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, which both the United States and the EU have been pressing. ‘HYDROCARBONS STILL NEEDED’ U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is due to attend a wider Middle East green summit in Riyadh on Monday. The SGI aims to eliminate 278 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2030, up from a previous target of 130 million tonnes. The crown prince said the SGI initiative would involve investments of over 700 billion riyals ($190 billion) in that time period.