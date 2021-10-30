Top Indian Refiner’s Profit Rises as High Margins Soak Cost Jump

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest refiner, posted a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as expanding margins on fuels and stockpile gains offset the jump in costs.

Net income in the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 2.1% to 63.6 billion rupees ($849.4 million), the New Delhi-based company said in an exchange filing Saturday. That beat the average 45.6 billion rupee-profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Revenue increased 47% to 1.7 trillion rupees while total costs jumped by 49% to 1.63 trillion rupees. Raw material costs doubled during the quarter.