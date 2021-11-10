Top Games on Binance Smart Chain Rank by Users in the Last 24h By CoinQuora

Top Games on Binance Smart Chain Rank by Users in the Last 24h



Meet the most significant-top games ranking higher on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

This ranking is based on their active users in the past 24-hours.

CryptoMines spotted the first position with 109.77k active users.

New day, new happenings. Play-to-Earn (P2E) games often played on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) are kicking each other by their daily active users in terms of ranking.

Meet the significant-top games that are currently performing well on the BSC network today. Within the past 24-hours, CryptoMines has maintained its active users, ranking it as the first among the top in-games on the Binance Smart Chain. Upon appearing the first on BSC, CryptoMines currently has a value of 109.77k active users as of today.

Next to CryptoMines, is MOBOX: NFT Famer as the second BSC-based P2E game. With such a quiet improvement, MOBOX: NFT spotted the second position with 19.33K concurrent active users. BinaryX (BNX) comes third with 16.81K active users.

Top Game on BSC by active users last 24H $ETERNAL @CryptoMinesApp$MBOX @MOBOX_Official$BNX @binary_x$PEARL @CryptobayVip$ZOO @zoogamepro$META @MetaverseMiner$XWG @xwg_games@BombCryptoGame@HeroCatGameFi$CELT @GameCelt#BSC pic.twitter.com/KHs5hRDphs — BSCDaily (@bsc_daily) November 10, 2021

What is more, CryptoBay follows right after BinaryX (BNX) with more than 12K users pushing its gaming portfolio ahead. Last but not least among the top BSC games is ZOO-Crypto Worlds which also has 12.08k users in the last 24-hours.

Interestingly, the correlating volumes of the users between each game look somewhat exponential showcasing that the games can still do more in the coming days. Several other games including MetaverseMiner, X World Games, Bomb Crypto, HeroCatGameFi, and Celestial also follow with an impressive performance.

