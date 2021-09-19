Top Foreign Exchanges Eye Australia, Is It the Next Crypto Hub? By CoinQuora

- Australian locals show more interest in foreign crypto exchanges than their domestic counterparts.
- Home-based crypto exchanges remain unruffled despite competition from foreign exchanges.
Cryptocurrency is here to stay! While big players have set a competitive margin in Australia, the emerging players are out to shrink the gap. As per the report, Australians have accrued a total of $7 billion worth of crypto.
Four of Australia’s top crypto exchanges have expressed their opinion about the crypto industry’s exchange giants’ interest in Australia. This is because more percentage of Australians have indicated interest to buy crypto in the future.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.