Top-five UK university joins Hedera governing council By Cointelegraph

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) have officially joined Hedera Hashgraph’s panoply of 39 global governing council members, confirming their place as the second academic institution to support the blockchain platform following UCL’s admission last year.
Hedera Hashgraph is an enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology designed to support the creation of new and existing web applications in the decentralized economy.
