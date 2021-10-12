Top engineers working on Facebook’s wallet jump ship to A16z’s crypto fund By Cointelegraph

Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), a leading venture capital firm operating in the crypto sector, has nabbed two of the leading engineers working on Facebook’s digital currency project for its digital asset fund.

According to an Oct. 11 report from CNBC, Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy have jumped ship from Facebook (NASDAQ:) to A16z after spending two years working on the social media giant’s Novi digital wallet (formerly Calibra).