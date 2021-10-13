Top engineers working on Facebook’s wallet jump ship to A16z’s crypto fund By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), a leading venture capital firm operating in the crypto sector, has nabbed two of the leading engineers working on Facebook’s digital currency project for its digital asset fund.

According to a Monday report from CNBC, Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy have jumped ship from Facebook (NASDAQ:) to A16z after spending two years working on the social media giant’s Novi digital wallet (formerly Calibra).