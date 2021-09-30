Top Crypto Tokens of the Day: BNB, OMG By CoinQuora

Top Crypto Tokens of the Day: BNB, OMG



The top two gainers of the day: BNB, OMG.

Binance Coin currently stands fifth in the crypto market list.

Layer-2 scaling solution OMG Network enhances blockchain transactions.

The crypto market continues to recover from its dump in the past month. and many altcoins show good performance these days. Notably, some altcoins manage to register huge gains in the last 24-hours. Hence, crypto traders and investors around the globe also closely monitor the performance of these digital assets.

Let us take a look at the top two gainers of the day which have taken the center stage in the last 24-hours.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is worth noting as of this month, currently stands fifth in the list of ‘Top 10 Cryptocurrencies‘. In 2017, the Binance Coin first came into existence and the coin has gained more attraction. Moreover, the coin p…

