Top Crypto Gainer of the Day: Arweave ($AR) By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Top Crypto Gainer of the Day: Arweave ($AR)



Today, the top crypto gainer is Arweave (AR).

In the last 24 hours, it gained more than 30%.

AR also gained 192.40% in just 2 weeks.

Today, the top crypto gainer is Arweave (AR). In the last 24 hours, it gained more than 30%.

Looking at this AR chart, the coin also gained 192.40% in just 2 weeks from August 27th to September 9.

Moreover, in just a span of one month, the price went from $16.51 to $74.03. In fact, this is the all-time high recorded for AR which happened on September 10, 2021.

AR Chart…

Continue reading on CoinQuora