Top Court Says Delhi Faces ‘Emergency’ Pollution Situation: PTI

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India’s Supreme Court said New Delhi and its neighboring areas are in an emergency situation with air pollution so bad that people wear masks inside their houses, the Press Trust of India reported.

The court asked the central government and the Delhi administration to take urgent measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in India’s capital city, the report said, citing comments by the top court’s bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.