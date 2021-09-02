Home Business Top Chinese tech regulator holds video meet with Microsoft president By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) president Brad Smith met Xiao Yaqing, a top official of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) via a video call on Thursday to discuss cooperation, the regulator said in a posting on Chinese social media.

The two also exchanged in-depth views on development of digital technologies, digital industrialisation, deepening exchanges, and Microsoft’s development in China, the regulator added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

