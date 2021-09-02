Top Chinese tech regulator holds video meet with Microsoft president By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) president Brad Smith met Xiao Yaqing, a top official of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) via a video call on Thursday to discuss cooperation, the regulator said in a posting on Chinese social media.
The two also exchanged in-depth views on development of digital technologies, digital industrialisation, deepening exchanges, and Microsoft’s development in China, the regulator added.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.