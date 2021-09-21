Top Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual launches crypto trading app By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Top Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual launches crypto trading app

Leading Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has launched a new platform enabling customers to make direct investments in cryptocurrencies.

The bank’s Mynt platform currently allows users to purchase and Ether, with BTG Pactual expressing its intention to launch support for additional crypto assets in the future. Andre Porthilo, BTG Pactual’s head of digital assets, stated: