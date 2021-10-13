Top Biden Aides Met on Fast-Rising Fuel, Natural Gas Prices

Article content (Bloomberg) — Top administration officials met Tuesday night to discuss rising gasoline and natural gas prices, as President Joe Biden faces intensifying pressure to keep a lid on inflation that threatens the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions. Cabinet officials including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gathered as they try to align on how to confront the problem of high energy costs and rising inflation, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Article content Other officials included in the meeting were Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo, economic adviser Brian Deese, climate envoy John Kerry, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the people said. No decision has yet been reached on coming actions, two of the people said. The officials have been meeting regularly on the matter. A White House spokeswoman declined to share details about the meeting, but reiterated that the administration will use “all the tools” at its disposal to restrain gasoline prices, which are the highest they have been for this time of year since 2014. Rising motor fuel prices pose a political risk to any U.S. president, but Biden has additional reason to worry, as high energy costs and rising inflation threaten his bid to nurture an economic rebound from the pandemic and enact major social-spending and infrastructure legislation.